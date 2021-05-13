The Vikings are trading cornerback Mike Hughes to the Kansas City Chiefs, a source confirmed.

The deal includes a late-round pick swap, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The trade is pending a physical.

Hughes, the 2018 first-round pick, had all three of his Vikings seasons end on injured reserve, including the last two years due to a lingering neck injury suffered in the 2019 regular season finale. He reaggravated the injury in September, returned for two games, but was then placed on season-ending IR.

The Vikings will reportedly get a 2022 sixth-round pick from Kansas City in exchange for Hughes and a 2022 seventh-round pick.

Hughes, 24, was an effective slot cornerback when healthy, deflecting a career-high nine passes while appearing in 14 games in 2019. But overall, he suited up for just 24 of 48 regular season games due to ACL and neck injuries.

The move comes after the Vikings declined Hughes' fifth-year option on May 3, which was an expected move that made him a free agent after this season. General manager Rick Spielman restocked the secondary in free agency, signing veteran corners Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander.