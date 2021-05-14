The Vikings signed at least three of 11 draft picks before Friday's start of a three-day rookie minicamp.

Fifth-round receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, sixth-round tight end Zach Davidson, and seventh-round defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman agreed to terms, according to league sources, before practicing for the first time.

Rookies are not required to be signed before the weekend's minicamp, which runs through Sunday. All NFL draft picks sign four-year contracts with salaries slotted by where they were selected in the draft.