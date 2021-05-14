The Vikings signed at least three of 11 draft picks before Friday's start of a three-day rookie minicamp.
Fifth-round receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, sixth-round tight end Zach Davidson, and seventh-round defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman agreed to terms, according to league sources, before practicing for the first time.
Rookies are not required to be signed before the weekend's minicamp, which runs through Sunday. All NFL draft picks sign four-year contracts with salaries slotted by where they were selected in the draft.
At least three Vikings draft picks sign contracts ahead of rookie camp
Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, tight end Zach Davidson, and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman signed their contracts before their first practice Friday, according to league sources.
