Can you find a loss on the Vikings' 2021 schedule? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Michael Rand have some opinions. They discuss this year's first 17-game slate from front to back. Plus, as NFL rookie minicamps get underway, Krammer chats with former St. John's QB Jackson Erdmann about a crazy year chasing his football dreams during a pandemic.

If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |