On Thursday's Daily Delivery, host Michael Rand talks through the fatal flaw in a Pro Football Focus piece about Kirk Cousins being an MVP candidate.

It was two struggling teams, two different outcomes for the Twins and Minnesota United but is time still on the Twins' side? Rand examines in a new "Spin Rate" feature with Twins GM Thad Levine.

Rand is then joined by Kent Youngblood for a Lynx season preview. Can Minnesota add another title to its impressive legacy after remaking its roster? And at the finish: Former Vikings coach Jerry Burns, who died Wednesday at age 94, was much more than just a profanity-filled rant

