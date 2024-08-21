Remembering two exceptional Minnesotans: George Latimer and Joe Selvaggio

At the end of the day, a man by the name of Joe Selvaggio, who I had not known, introduced himself and said now that he had seen my program, I should see his, Project for Pride in Living, a superb anti-poverty venture I had not known about. I naturally agreed and when visiting a short time later, I watched a videotape of a young African American man who was having a hard time finding a job because, I recall him saying, he was homeless and there was no way for potential employers to contact him. I told Joe something like, heck, I was now running a think tank and looked forward to helping solve the problem.