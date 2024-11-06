Readers Write: Trump wins

This feeling of loss is not because Trump has again won and will stain the White House. This fact is just a symptom. No, I am grieving today because the majority of the American electorate (those who chose to vote, anyway) has clearly stated that they believe in authoritarian future. They believe that overt pronouncements and displays of racism, xenophobia and gender inequity are acceptable now in our society. They believe in a government run by a charlatan, a serial liar, someone found liable for sexual abuse and a convicted felon. They believe in cozying up to the harshest dictators in the world while abandoning our staunchest allies. They believe that it’s just great that tax breaks be given to the very richest among us while the poor and middle class suffer immense hardship (openly stated by Elon Musk, who will be an influential player for four years). America no longer believes in being the shining example to the world. We no longer want to stand for democratic values or freedoms.