Readers Write: Trump wins
Just like that, it’s over.
And just like that ... he’s president again.
Maureen Hansen, Savage
The American people have spoken.
Donald Trump and the Republican Party have won a resounding victory. How does a convicted felon win in such a commanding fashion? Simple. The Democratic Party didn’t do a good job listening to the electorate.
President Joe Biden’s loose border policy at the beginning of his term led to millions of immigrants entering our country. The effect was increased competition for housing, governmental services and jobs with lower-income Americans. As a consequence Trump did well with these lower-income Americans, Hispanics and Black Americans.
Second, a huge majority of the country is uncomfortable with those born male showering with their daughters. Or competing with them in sports. And they particularly resent being lectured on pronouns.
Third, American support and appreciate the job the police do. Even California has had enough of high crime. Its voters passed a tough crime bill yesterday and fired the ultraprogressive Los Angeles district attorney by over 20%.
Pew Research did a study of political groups in 2021 and identified nine. Coming in dead last at just 6% of the public were progressives/the far left. Circle at Tufts University recently stated that 52% of those ages 18-29 supported Kamala Harris and 46% supported Trump. What issue of concern came in dead last? Foreign policy, which would include Gaza. Our youth is hardly “progressive.” They are more concerned about the economy.
The Democratic Party needs to move to the center. It needs to nominate a moderate like Bill Clinton or Barack Obama in 2028 who is also a good communicator.
The far left should move to the Socialist Party of America, which would be more in tune with their views. Its supporters have compromised messaging for the Democratic Party, which led to the loss last night. Obama won Ohio, Florida and Iowa twice. He won North Carolina and Indiana. Democrats started losing when Sen. Bernie Sanders entered the presidential race in 2016 and pushed for government takeovers of health, energy, housing and political correctness.
The American people spoke loud and clear. Is the Democratic Party listening?
Jim Piga, Mendota Heights
With the very real possibility of Steve Bannon, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk being placed in responsible positions in the next administration, what could possibly go wrong?
Ron Bender, Richfield
Wow. We just elected a convicted felon to the White House for the first time in history, and that is not a landmark to be proud of. We elected someone found liable for sexual abuse, someone who openly encourages violence, a person who publicly makes fun of people with physical and intellectual disabilities in the most vulgar way. We elected someone whose policy plans are either evil or an incomplete joke. We did not elect a highly qualified, uniting, dignified public servant with a track record of honesty and quality decisionmaking.
I still don’t even understand why Trump was allowed to run. For those of you who voted for him, or those of you who didn’t pay attention or care: You’re going to need to give the rest of us some space while we screw our heads back onto our shoulders and comprehend what on God’s green earth has the world come to.
Elizabeth Gunderson, Chanhassen
I was watching CNN the night before the election. Abby Phillip and her panel were ripping on RFK, stating his conspiracy theories are dangerous for America while righteously proclaiming that much of what he says has been thoroughly debunked by scientists. Phillip ended the dialogue with the comment that, worst of all, he is in no position to say what he does.
I shook my head and thought: Why? Because he’s lived in the trenches, overcome addiction and seen firsthand the destruction the pharmaceutical industry has wreaked on society? How many of your experts, Phillip, have lived what they proclaim to debunk? Instead, they righteously sit in their ivory towers telling those in the middle of it that they know better.
I think this dialogue was reflective of the liberal paradigm: “Shut up. We don’t want to hear about your experience. We took a class. We know better.”
The pushback was heard on Tuesday: Screw your fancy degrees and righteousness. Until you start valuing what we have to say, we will never vote for you, even if it means Trump again.
Timothy Velner, Edina
I have been a lifelong Republican, starting with voting for Richard Nixon. I have voted for the Republican nominee ever since ... until this year. I am still a conservative, but no longer a Republican, as that party has deserted dinosaurs like me. Surprisingly, that is not what bothers me this morning. I am bothered by the death of the America I once embraced and believed in.
This feeling of loss is not because Trump has again won and will stain the White House. This fact is just a symptom. No, I am grieving today because the majority of the American electorate (those who chose to vote, anyway) has clearly stated that they believe in authoritarian future. They believe that overt pronouncements and displays of racism, xenophobia and gender inequity are acceptable now in our society. They believe in a government run by a charlatan, a serial liar, someone found liable for sexual abuse and a convicted felon. They believe in cozying up to the harshest dictators in the world while abandoning our staunchest allies. They believe that it’s just great that tax breaks be given to the very richest among us while the poor and middle class suffer immense hardship (openly stated by Elon Musk, who will be an influential player for four years). America no longer believes in being the shining example to the world. We no longer want to stand for democratic values or freedoms.
I cannot even articulate what it is the United States of America is or stands for, as it has become unrecognizable, a vision obliterated by the majority of voting Americans. This is the loss for which I grieve.
Richard Rivett, Chaska
Let it be recorded in U.S. history that on Nov. 5, 2024, America’s silent majority stepped up and voted for patriotism over politics.
Viva America!
Gene Delaune, New Brighton
Andy Brehm, are you kidding me? Your column made me laugh (“Brehm: Democrats have themselves to blame for Trump’s election,” Strib Voices, Nov. 6). Consider your words, “Now is the time for President-elect Trump to bring our country together.” I might as well hope to win the lottery someday. How, may I ask, do you envision him doing this? His whole campaign was nothing but divisive rhetoric, narcissistic and hateful. His heart is ugly toward anyone who does not agree with him. I am glad I didn’t drink the Kool-Aid he was offering as I could not stand treating others like he has. Let’s check in with each other in four years to see how he brought the country together.
Nancy Graves-Cronin, Minneapolis
It’s 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The numbers on my television screen tell me that Trump will once again occupy the White House as the president of the United States. I am one of the millions of Americans who hoped for a different result in the presidential election. I am also an American who fears that pieces of American’s democratic system may be chipped away in the coming four years. However, like it or not, I realize that it is the key element of that democracy that has brought about this election result. The people have spoken and, ironically, it is the foundation of America’s democracy, free elections, that has returned Trump to office.
George Larson, Brooklyn Park