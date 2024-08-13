Readers Write: Tim Walz, negativity and division in media, drinking habits

I encourage these people to stop listening to the politicians who tell them that this country is bad or that your neighbors are bad or the big cities are bad. Look around at our green spaces, our lakes, our parks and at all the friendly smiles and hellos you will receive when visiting all parts of this beautiful state. We all need to stop, take a deep breath and see the goodness of the place we live. You don’t need to vote for Gov. Tim Walz, but can’t we just be happy and proud in this moment instead of once again tearing each other to pieces?