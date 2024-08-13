Letters
Readers Write: Tim Walz, negativity and division in media, drinking habits
Can’t we just be proud?
•••
Reading some of the letters recently has me feeling very sad for our Republican neighbors. It seems they can’t take any joy in the fact that our governor has been selected to run for the second-highest office in the country. This is a man who has a genuine Minnesota attitude about helping people, about getting along with people you disagree with, treating people with kindness, able to laugh at funny and weird things and to encourage others to enjoy the great state of Minnesota.
I encourage these people to stop listening to the politicians who tell them that this country is bad or that your neighbors are bad or the big cities are bad. Look around at our green spaces, our lakes, our parks and at all the friendly smiles and hellos you will receive when visiting all parts of this beautiful state. We all need to stop, take a deep breath and see the goodness of the place we live. You don’t need to vote for Gov. Tim Walz, but can’t we just be happy and proud in this moment instead of once again tearing each other to pieces?
Linda Cielinski, Edina
•••
As a Vietnam veteran, I urge all veterans to condemn JD Vance’s continuing attacks on Gov. Walz’s military record. Every soldier — including Gov. Walz and Sen. Vance — essentially signs a “blank check” to our country for whatever mission might be assigned and wherever in the world duty calls. Sen. Vance’s six-year “blank check” was never called for combat duty, and he obviously decided not to volunteer for combat, but rather to accept a short (six-month) noncombat role in Iraq. He should not question Gov. Walz’s 24-year “blank check” commitment, but should instead join Walz and all veterans in expressing mutual respect for each other’s commitment and service, wherever and however that service was given.
John Satorius, Minneapolis
MEDIA CONSUMPTION
Negativity will only bring you down
Democrats were really down after the last debate, seeing how Biden did so poorly. Now the Democrats have a lot of positive energy. I wonder if Republicans are down about what seems like a mostly steady stream of anger, attacks and negativity that keeps coming out of the Trump camp. When I think of the groups and teams I have been part of — family, work, church, sports, etc. — the negative people may have had some good points but ultimately turned people away. Daily anger and negativity get old.
I am not sharing this to agitate Republicans, I am sharing it because I am sick of it. Substantive, intelligent discussions are dismissed in favor of simple quips, half-truths and playground pettiness. It is great to talk about issues, but then set it down, shut it off, and let’s talk about the Twins or something. Many people, like me, are living comfortable lives. Too many “comfortable people” seem dissatisfied, unhappy or maybe even emotionally ill. We can be grateful and work together to ensure an upward path for all; then things will get better for everyone.
Jim Muyres, Mankato
•••
I get that you’re all about fostering “community” and “dialogue” and whatever, but let’s be real: The comments section is a dumpster fire in need of a proper dousing.
Stop pretending there’s anything of value happening there. It’s never been a place for thoughtful debate; it’s mostly a litter box for trolls, self-appointed experts and the sort of people who believe spell check is a mind-control apparatus of the Deep State. Instead of actually, you know, reading, overeager commenters race to see who can drop the most unhinged, off-topic takes. It’s like watching someone eat the wrapper instead of the candy bar, then complain about how the chocolate tastes so bad. Frustrating doesn’t even begin to cover it.
Don’t get me wrong: I love the Star Tribune. I delivered it as a kid, worked there for a spell and have friends who still do. Despite moving away from Minnesota more than 15 years ago, I’ve remained a loyal Strib reader all along. It’s like tater tot hotdish for my occasionally homesick soul. But those comments sure do make it hard to stomach sometimes.
In case you haven’t been following the news lately, the last thing we need is a giant echo chamber of misdirected anger fouling up an otherwise valuable product. Do all of us — including yourselves — a favor: Kill the comments for good. Let the articles speak for themselves. And for heaven’s sake, give those poor moderators something better to do.
Aaron Kirscht, Malmö, Sweden
NEWS COVERAGE
Rife with division, can we be healed?
The transformation of our news landscape took off in the 1980s, when the Reagan administration abolished the Fairness Doctrine, a federal policy requiring television and radio broadcasters to present equal time for contrasting political viewpoints on controversial issues of public importance. Then came conservative cable TV and talk radio, with its angry voices spreading fear, hate and grievance, allowing people to retreat into the comfort of their information silos/echo chambers. In the mid ’90s, Newt Gingrich fundamentally changed political discourse with his toxic, scorched-earth brand of politics.
Inevitably, Donald Trump took the stage, dropping all pretense of political correctness, and taking it to the next level of insults, vitriol and All-Star Wrestling-style politics. Social media has now become rampant with misinformation and disinformation, further reshaping people’s perception of truth across swaths of society. Livestream platforms, podcasts and YouTubers now offer new venues for toxic messaging, further fracturing our media environment and rupturing society. The Republican Party has for decades been fanning these flames, tapping into primal emotions of fear, hate, grievance and vengeance.
We are now at an inflection point. Will our own government be used to further divide us into factions of domination and the oppressed, based on race/ethnicity, political ideology, wealth or religion? Or can our institutions hold and restore unity? Will the Mad Max environment of our information ecosystem grow, or will the fever break? We’re about to find out.
David Pederson, Excelsior
•••
How are democracy and the voting public served by portraying candidate Trump’s lies and name-calling as newsworthy? If and when he were to announce a plan to achieve a policy goal, that would be important news. To report his repetitive whining and concocted nonsense in equal measure to his opponent’s ideas only normalizes disinformation. Why not generically characterize his comments and move on? Even Fox News cuts away when he goes into a tirade. Please use your journalistic filters for the sake of restoring health and sanity to our political process.
Bob Worrall, Roseville
ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION
Cheers to your health
After decades of recommending moderate drinking for the best health outcomes, a new British study completely reverses course (“Drinking isn’t as safe as we think,” front page, Aug. 13). What are we to believe here? The liquor industry must be reeling at the risk of losing any business over this, while ingrained habits are hard to change. I followed my parents’ lead and have a drink with dinner most nights; they lived into their 90s with good health to the end. My father might have lived to celebrate his 107th birthday Tuesday had he forgone the daily ritual, but he might not have lived into his 90s without this simple pleasure he so enjoyed with my mother each evening. It helped them relax from all the stress of work and raising a large family of eight. It was something well deserved to look forward to each day.
I worked part-time at liquor stores as a second job for fun, team comradeship, education and customer interactions. It was enjoyable trying so many different drinks and following the trends with so many new varieties of liquors, wines and beers. I will likely maintain my humble ritual for years to come, grateful to live through my mid-70s with good health. I’ll stick with the old health recommendation!
Michael Tillemans, Minneapolis