Readers Write: Support for Trump, local government, Orono, Hennepin County Board

I am not speaking for all rural Minnesotans, but having spent most of my life in rural Minnesota, I have a pretty good idea why it is red, not blue. If she would have spent a few minutes talking to rural Minnesota conservatives, she would have learned the real reasons we support Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris. Economically, rural Minnesotans were better off under Trump than under President Joe Biden. Under the Biden administration, food costs are up, fuel prices are up and interest rates are up. We all have fewer dollars with which to buy necessities, which is particularly challenging for the elderly, families and our young adults. We believe Harris will bring more of the same.