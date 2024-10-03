Denker: Ghosts don’t vote, but haunted people do

These are my family stories, but I’m telling them because I know they aren’t unique. So many of us smile and blithely recount an unmarred, happy youth, concealing behind our smiles the larger stories of American grief and loss buried on the plains and the prairie, underneath the North Woods and down deep on the Iron Range. Our families share stories of war veterans returning home — or not — or returning home but leaving a part of them behind — in France, or Vietnam, or Korea, or Iraq, or Afghanistan. Of small-town teenagers who lost their lives driving home from a town baseball game on an unremarkable June evening. The relative who inherited the family farm but couldn’t make it work. The guns so often celebrated in memories of deer hunting and sharpshooting that sometimes become a way out, a last resort in a moment of lonely despair.