Readers Write: Satanist display at the Capitol, food systems, Christmas in Bethlehem

The three men were outraged that there was anything on display that was not overtly Christian and related to the Christmas story. So they set about doing exactly what their chosen religion teaches its followers not to do: They stirred up anger, rabble-roused, finger-pointed, name-called. Tolkkinen’s column was spot-on as she pointed out the hypocrisy of what they purported to believe and hold holy and what they actually practice. Jesus himself would probably raise his shepherd’s staff up high in solidarity with the columnist, were it not such a busy time of year for him, what with all the birthday preparations and such. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if, in this season that so many hold sacred, the faithful would step back and think deeply about the core messages of their chosen religion and then ask themselves how they can move from talking the talk to walking the talk in the new year. What a wonderful world it would be!