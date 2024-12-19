Well, gents, as a Christian, I’ve gotta tell you something. I’m not insulted. What I am is saddened — by you. You want me to feel insulted. You want me to be angry. You want me to forsake my Christian values that call me to turn the other cheek, to radically love others. Jesus said that if someone takes my shirt, to give them my coat also. Jesus said that if someone forces me to walk with them one mile, that I should walk with them for two. You tell me the opposite, that I should practice the politics of umbrage, to bridle at an imagined insult, that I should react in outrage instead of compassion and understanding.