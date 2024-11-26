Last year, nearly 500,000 Minnesotans used SNAP, but cuts are threatened in Washington

Last year, nearly 500,000 Minnesotans used SNAP — it’s a program that reaches and assists children, college students, families and seniors, the latter of which has seen one of the highest increases in food insecurity in our state. In Minnesota, senior food shelf visits are up 64% since 2020. But of all these numbers, there’s one that keeps me up at night: Right now, the minimum average SNAP participant in Minnesota receives just $5.16 per day. Certainly this is not enough for anyone to live on, let alone purchase fresh, healthy food.