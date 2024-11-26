Readers Write: Political division, the HEARTS act, charter school funding

The front page story on Nov. 25 was appalling (“Who is watching charter schools?”). Then, as a former admissions counselor, teacher and public TV executive, I got angry. When did it become automatic that people and organizations in the U.S. could secrete how they spend taxpayers’ funds — my money? No one who receives funds from our government should ever conceal or refuse to reveal to the public how those funds, whether federal or state, are spent. If that openness intrudes on the privacy of some individuals, so be it! I knew when I worked for the state of Minnesota, for the federal government and for a private corporation receiving federal and state grants that our financial records must be complete, accurate and open to public scrutiny. I made sure our bookkeeping and accounting people also knew and that we maintained complete and accurate records. Charter schools that refuse to reveal all records where taxpayer money is involved should not hesitate to reveal them. Transparency will resolve lies and misinformation.