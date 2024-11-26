Readers Write: Political division, the HEARTS act, charter school funding
Some moral divides are too great to bridge without help.
•••
Andy Brehm’s Nov. 25 column, “Here’s one way we can help heal our divided country” seems to argue that we need to work on bridging our differences on policy when engaging with friends or family who support the opposite party. Before I can sit down with someone I need to understand how their inner conscience and faith led them to support a particular candidate. I grew up in a small rural farming community, and in my family and Catholic teachings I learned respect and honesty and developed a holistic faith born from Catholic teachings that valued the truth and welcomed everyone wherever they are on their journey.
I wonder how I would start the conversation if a friend voted for a candidate who was a convicted felon, sexually assaulted women, saw disabled people as comical and a financial drain on our medical system, and ridiculed military veterans who risked their lives for our country. Did my friend deny these accusations or did they accept these extreme character flaws? Why or how could I engage on policy differences without an understanding of where his values reside?
If his character or faith values were totally opposite mine then I would ask God to help me find a starting point. Brehm, we do not live in a utopian society, so rebuilding our relationship with others cannot proceed without a serious course correction of our social and faith-based values.
Mike Menzel, Edina
•••
How ironic that Brehm should be instructing us on the ways to bring us back together when the individual he voted for displays the exact opposite attitude and behavior. Of course, this has been evident now for more than nine years so it is no surprise.
The president-elect promises to jail journalists who do their job investigating the government. “Draining the swamp,” as they say. He is intolerant of and denigrates and threatens political opponents. He calls them the “enemy within.” He does not accept accountability for any lack of truthfulness. As for acknowledging his own fallibility, he is definitely not a “fellow truth-seeker.” All he wants are “yes” persons under him. His aim is to gain power and wealth. That is all. He does not care about the Constitution or rule of law and his failure to sign routine agreements for the transition is recent proof of that. He does not agree to be ethically held to account.
The president-elect is the exact opposite of the type of person one would ask one’s children to emulate. He is the exact opposite of a leader who can “heal our divided country.” Such a person would be more akin to Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
As much as we hold dear our “other-thinking” family and friends, how can we expect the country to really come together with such malicious leadership?
Gary Fifield, St. Paul
•••
To Brehm I would reply, “If only.” If only political discourse could be just about policy differences. Mature adults can be friends despite these kinds of differences and should be able to discuss them around the Thanksgiving table. Brehm is right to encourage us to humanize our public policy adversaries and not to claim our friend is “morally reprehensible.” However, Republicans today are led by a morally reprehensible individual. He is the king of “demonizing the opposition.” A vote for Trump validates and normalizes morally reprehensible political and personal behavior that no policy prescriptions can justify or excuse.
Rolf Thompson, St. Louis Park
•••
To Brehm, regarding the opening paragraph of your Nov. 25 opinion piece: This progressive is not “perplexed” by the results of the presidential election. I am horrified and deeply worried about the effect of another four years of a Trump presidency on the women, children and vulnerable minority populations of this nation.
Mary G. Alberts, Eden Prairie
•••
I applaud Brehm for his thoughtful and well-written article. Brehm and I worked at the same large law firm in Minneapolis years ago, and he was known for his keen intelligence and genuinely friendly personality. He was also known for having premium seats to the Twins. Any chance that I can buy your tickets for a game next year? That would truly be a transaction across party lines. Thanks in advance, Andy.
George Eck, Mound
HEARTS ACT
Pass the HEARTS act; save lives
Every day, 1,000 people in the U.S. experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital. Only 10% survive. A person can be fine one minute and without a heartbeat the next. It’s critical for people nearby to take immediate action by calling 911, starting CPR and using an automated external defibrillator (AED). Doing this can double or even triple the person’s chance of survival. These actions are especially important in rural Minnesota.
During almost three decades as a heart surgeon in Duluth, I’ve seen lifesaving technologies improve my patients’ and community’s health. We’ve had remarkable saves and yet still witness tragedies at schools and extracurriculars where people nearby weren’t prepared to respond. Having a plan in place and knowing what to do can be the difference between life and death.
I brought this message to Washington, D.C. in May when I met with lawmakers to encourage them to support federal legislation that would improve the chain of survival in schools. Along with the American Heart Association, cardiac arrest survivors and health care providers, I urged Congress to save lives by passing the HEARTS Act.
This bill would provide resources for CPR and AED training and development of school response plans. After a cardiac arrest, the chance of survival drops by 10% for every minute without CPR. Now that the U.S. House has passed the HEARTS Act, we must call upon our senators to act now and provide lifesaving AEDs and CPR training throughout our education system. Every minute counts!
Mary Boylan, Duluth
CHARTER SCHOOLS
Funding transparency needed
The front page story on Nov. 25 was appalling (“Who is watching charter schools?”). Then, as a former admissions counselor, teacher and public TV executive, I got angry. When did it become automatic that people and organizations in the U.S. could secrete how they spend taxpayers’ funds — my money? No one who receives funds from our government should ever conceal or refuse to reveal to the public how those funds, whether federal or state, are spent. If that openness intrudes on the privacy of some individuals, so be it! I knew when I worked for the state of Minnesota, for the federal government and for a private corporation receiving federal and state grants that our financial records must be complete, accurate and open to public scrutiny. I made sure our bookkeeping and accounting people also knew and that we maintained complete and accurate records. Charter schools that refuse to reveal all records where taxpayer money is involved should not hesitate to reveal them. Transparency will resolve lies and misinformation.
Carl Brookins, Roseville
•••
Charter schools account for only 8% of the state’s student population, yet according to U.S. News and World Report they make up about 20% of the nation’s top 100 high schools.
Where is the Minnesota Star Tribune investigation of our public schools? Once again, Minneapolis Public Schools — despite a massive infusion of money from the state — is projected to be $85 million in the hole for the 2025-26 school year and to reach deficits approaching $100 million in the following four years.
In addition, two former St. Paul Public Schools employees — Marie Schrul, former chief financial officer, and Curtis Mahanay, former business systems support manager — have filed a lawsuit against the district claiming they were fired in 2022 for raising concerns about how district leaders were handling finances. Where is the Star Tribune coverage of this lawsuit? [Opinion editor’s note: See “Ousted St. Paul schools finance chief sues district,” Nov. 22.]
Charter schools are a tiny part of an education system that needs a complete overhaul by the state Legislature. We are investing billions in education in this state. There needs to be accountability.
Jim Piga, Mendota Heights
about the writer
Some moral divides are too great to bridge without help.