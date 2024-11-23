Readers Write: One Minnesota, drunken driving, burial assistance

I just finished reading the Nov. 17 article “Hallucinations cited for DNR specialist’s arrest” by Dennis Anderson. I was disappointed to see that a half page of the sports section was dedicated to trying to somehow vindicate a man who was highly intoxicated while driving a state-funded vehicle on Minnesota roads. As an ER physician, I see daily how drunken driving impacts and at times ends the lives of people, both the drivers and also the passengers and innocent bystanders. To get a blood alcohol level of 0.26 (as was reported in the article) and be able to operate a motor vehicle let alone stand upright indicates that a person is very familiar with alcohol. And it also would strongly suggest that this is not the first time one has been behind the wheel of a car while intoxicated. I don’t doubt that the gentleman discussed in the article is a decent person. However, to donate half a page of your newspaper to telling of the exceedingly rare syndrome that he might have and to imply that this somehow may have impacted the multitude of poor decisions that were made leading up to the arrest does a great disservice to your readers and to the families that have been destroyed by drunken driving.