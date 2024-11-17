Letters from Grand Marais

We research, write and publish books, newspapers, letters and more. To meet safely outdoors in the spirit of the Norwegian concept of “friluftsliv” (outdoor love) during the pandemic — a worrisome time of school closures and social isolation — I rented an office with a large outdoor deck. We were on the main street of Grand Marais, right next to a harbor of Lake Superior with a view that offered a detailed study of tourists. It quickly became clear that families arrive in Grand Marais as three generations with vastly different abilities for vacation activities — needing a walker, a stroller, a dog-friendly setting, a rigorous workout and a free place to just be.