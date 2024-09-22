Readers Write: Minnesota’s economy, Walz and China, charter schools, another kind of childless lady

I share Walz’s interest in China. My first trip to China was in 1987 with three women faculty members at Normandale Community College. The Chinese people we met were so receptive to us. We didn’t feel the need to have a guide, for we had our guidebooks, and at every hotel we stayed in we would find someone to take us to places we wanted to visit. That experience inspired me to want to go back. I didn’t get the opportunity until 2006 when a colleague who shared my interest organized a 12-day visit to China with 22 people, which included students as well as community members. How did that experience compare with 1987? For me, it was the same in that Chinese people we associated with welcomed us with open arms and were so helpful in guiding us when we needed their help. There never was any political tension, and we felt so accepted everywhere we went.