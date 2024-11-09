Readers Write: Minnesota Legislature, 2024 election results

I take exception to the headline “Peaceful transition pledged by Biden.” Accurate? Yes. But it’s scarcely newsworthy. Of course Biden will peacefully transfer power. When have Democrats failed to facilitate a peaceful transition? When Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 2016, we Democrats did not rush into the street with guns or attack the Capitol. We didn’t spreads lies about the election being stolen. We respected the rule of law and the arcane features of our presidential electoral system. This is a lot more than you can say about what the other side did in 2020. So please stop drawing false equivalences. Harris graciously conceded. Biden will help smooth the transition. Let’s give credit where it is due, to them, and to all of us Democrats who are not foaming at the mouth and threatening people with lethal weapons.