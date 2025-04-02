North Dakota voters banned lawmakers from seeking term limit changes. They did it anyway

BISMARCK, N.D. — When North Dakota voters approved term limits for state legislators, they specified that the Legislature couldn’t seek to change the new restrictions.
On Wednesday, the state House opted to propose a big change, anyway.
‘‘You have plain language in the constitution restricting what the Legislature can do,‘’ said Republican Rep. Jared Hendrix, the leader of the term limit ballot initiative in 2022.
The Senate earlier passed the measure. Now it appears set up for the November 2026 election.
The 2022 measure, which amended the state constitution, said the Legislature ‘’shall not have authority to propose an amendment to this constitution to alter or repeal the term limitations established in ... this article.‘’
Supporting lawmakers said many voters mistakenly thought the 2022 measure was for congressional term limits. Others said the Legislature needs institutional knowledge that is built over years.
‘‘We’ve got to vote this in, and we’ve got to convince the people that this is a lot better plan than what we’ve got on the books right now,‘’ Republican Rep. David Monson said.
Opposing representatives said voters’ support for term limits was by a huge margin, and lawmakers can pursue a measure for a ballot initiative if they want changes.