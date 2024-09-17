Readers Write: Immigration fearmongering, presidential election, Minneapolis

People of every political stripe, all of us, can stoop to indulging our most basic and fearful instincts. But first look at the list above. Does anyone think that Italians are a threat to America? Or that we should fear people from Thailand or Ethiopia? Talking about these cultures makes me hungry for their beautiful food, not fearful that they’re going to kill my family and eat my pets. Fear is the oldest political trick in the book. But was it ever true? Was there ever a wave of uniformly bad people from one country or culture? Of course not. Not ever. Because anyone can be good and anyone can be bad. Show me an immigrant who committed a heinous crime, and I’ll show you 10 American-born citizens who did even worse. This kind of fear is the most primitive part of ourselves to engage with. It is basic, it is incurious, and it’s not serving us in this conversation.