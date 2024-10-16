Readers Write: Electric cars, addiction recovery, Jacob Frey, JD Vance’s visit

Becker’s commentary on transportation and the Minneapolis 2040 Plan shed some needed common sense on the unrealistic assumptions this plan was based on. Instead of increasing, Minneapolis population is decreasing. Has anyone asked why? Could it be because people don’t wish to live in crowded apartment buildings with noisy tenants (like humans and dogs), often with inadequate parking and sparse green space? Could it be because mature residents would rather drive than zip around on electric scooters, and resent having their traffic lanes converted to bike lanes or painted red and reserved for buses only? Many buses go downtown, a place where fewer people wish to go now that more are working from home. And many people fear riding transit because of bad behavior and homeless people on the trains and buses. Do any of the city planners actually use the streets to see how many users there are on the bicycle lanes?