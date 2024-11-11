Readers Write: Election reactions, E-Verify, Veterans Day

First, Harris got over 70 million votes. Second, there are Black women in top positions in their industries throughout the country. Third, there are millions of Black women who are in responsible positions as engineers, dentists, doctors, nurses, lawyers, accountants, executives, managers, teachers, school board members, mothers, military officers, etc. There were valid non-racist, non-women-hating reasons people of all races and sexes did not vote for Harris. She cast the deciding vote for a federal law with excessive spending that has contributed to inflation. She was nominated without a competitive primary. By saying she would not have done anything differently than President Joe Biden, she effectively said that she favored the policies that allowed millions of immigrants to enter illegally, the policy that allows biological men to play on the sports teams of biological women (in direct contradiction to federal Title IX, which establishes equality of women’s and men’s sports based on sex and not gender, and for which biological women fought for years), the policies that resulted in the disastrous exit from Afghanistan that allows the Taliban to subjugate millions of women, and the statement by Biden that he expected Russia to invade Ukraine, the unnecessary statements that signaled the U.S. would not respond militarily, and the confusing statements about “minor incursions” by Russia.