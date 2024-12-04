Readers Write: Auto industry future, Sack cartoons, regional differences, Phillips’ farewell

Ironically, I have lived in several states and traveled to 41 states, and my suspicion is that he had not ventured west of the Mississippi River — yet somehow felt superior because of that. It is understandable and natural for the place where we are from to hold a special place in our hearts that feels like “the best.” But Jackson is spot-on when she relates that it is human to fill in blanks with assumptions when we have no data or meaningful experience in other places — and those assumptions are most often superficial, lazy and completely wrong. Her last line was priceless: “There is so much more to the world, to this country even, than we think we know” — emphasis on “think.” There are a lot of wonderful places to live in this country, and I also wish what the author wishes — ”an attempt to understand,” acknowledging our presumptions for what they are, being open to learning about places that are not our own, and becoming more enriched as human beings in the process.