Rays host the Brewers on 7-game home slide

Milwaukee Brewers (19-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (16-21, fourth in the AL East)
Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jose Quintana (4-1, 2.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (2-5, 4.61 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -110, Brewers -109; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Milwaukee Brewers looking to stop their seven-game home skid.
Tampa Bay has a 16-21 record overall and a 9-16 record at home. Rays hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.
Milwaukee has gone 7-12 on the road and 19-19 overall. The Brewers have a 14-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.