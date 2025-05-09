Rays host the Brewers on 7-game home slide

Sports

Milwaukee Brewers (19-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (16-21, fourth in the AL East)

May 9, 2025 at 8:02AM

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jose Quintana (4-1, 2.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (2-5, 4.61 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -110, Brewers -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Milwaukee Brewers looking to stop their seven-game home skid.

Tampa Bay has a 16-21 record overall and a 9-16 record at home. Rays hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Milwaukee has gone 7-12 on the road and 19-19 overall. The Brewers have a 14-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has eight doubles and six home runs while hitting .255 for the Rays. Junior Caminero is 9 for 39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Brice Turang has a .318 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has three doubles and three home runs. Jackson Chourio is 8 for 42 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .206 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rays: Hunter Bigge: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jake Mangum: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Richie Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (glute), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Sal Frelick: day-to-day (knee), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

