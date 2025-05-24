High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, May 23

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 24, 2025 at 4:40AM
Stillwater won the extended division team title at the Minnesota synchronized swimming meet state championship at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center on Friday. (Provided/Kathy Henderson)

Baseball

LAKE

• Hopkins 6, Minnetonka 3

• St. Michael-Albertville 3, Buffalo 0

METRO WEST

• Chaska 7, Bloomington Jefferson 4

• St. Louis Park 6, Chanhassen 2

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Washburn 3, Camden 1

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Centennial 7, Armstrong 3

ST. PAUL CITY

• Como Park 4, Johnson 3

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle 5, Fridley 4

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Delano 3, Hutchinson 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Annandale 14, Kimball 3

• Armstrong 12, Cooper 2

• Blaine 2, Stillwater 1

• Chaska 9, Totino-Grace 3

• Duluth Denfeld 8, North Branch 4

• Mound Westonka 10, DeLaSalle 9

• Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha 5, Anoka 4

• Rogers 5, Minnetonka 4

• Shakopee 6, Waconia 2

MINNESOTA

• Ada-Borup 11, Fertile-Beltrami 8

• Aitkin 10, Corsby-Ironton 0

• Barnum 6, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12-4, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 6-0

• Cherry 12, North Woods 1

• Eden Valley-Watkins 11, K-M-S 1

• Ely 20, Two Harbors 7

• Foley 5, Holdingford 4

• Little Falls 9, Milaca 4

• Mankato East 4, New Ulm 2

• Marshall 6, Alexandria 1

• Marshall 10, Fairmont 0

• Mesabi East 3, Mora 1

• Moorhead 8-4, Fergus Falls 4-3

• Rocori 5, Little Falls 4

• Sauk Centre 4, Osakis 3

• Staples-Motley 8, Pillager 5

CLASS 2A

Section 4 • second round

• Blake 6, St. Croix Prep 3

• Concordia Academy 4, St. Croix Lutheran 0

• Minnehaha Academy 13, Nova Classical 8

• St. Agnes 8, Mounds Park Academy 4

Section 5 • first round

• SW Christian 15, West Lutheran 1

Lacrosse • boys

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Andover 13, Maple Grove 5

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Centennial 17, Rochester 5

• Eden Prairie 11, Chanhassen 3

• Minnetonka 24, Breck 1

Lacrosse • girls

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Becker 12, St. Cloud 9

• Gentry Academy 14, University School (Wis.) 13

• Osseo/Park Center 13, Big Lake/Princeton/Spectrum 3

• Rochester Century 15, Northfield 9

Softball

CLASS 4A

Section 2

• Bloomington Jefferson 2, Chanhassen 0

• Chanhassen 6, Shakopee 1

• Eden Prairie 7, Prior Lake 5

• Minnetonka 2, Eden Prairie 0

• Prior Lake 9, Chaska 0

• Shakopee 4, Waconia 1

Section 3

• East Ridge 6, Hastings 5

• Rosemount 6, Eastview 1

Section 4

• Mounds View 4, Roseville 1

• Stillwater 2, Tartan 0

• White Bear Lake 2, Woodbury 1

Section 5

• Rogers 5, Centennial 0

• Champlin Park 4, Maple Grove 2

• Irondale 7, Osseo 4

• Spring Lake Park 5, Park Center 0

Section 6

• Armstrong 6, Hopkins 4

• Edina 2, Wayzata 0

• St. Louis Park 10, Bloomington Kennedy 9

• St. Louis Park 12, Armstrong 2

Section 7

• Andover 3, Blaine 0

• Anoka 6, Coon Rapids 1

• Blaine 6, Cambridge-Isanti 1

• Coon Rapids 1, Duluth East 0

• Forest Lake 8, Andover 0

• Forest Lake 3, Anoka 2

Section 8

• Moorhead 8, Elk River 6

• St. Michael-Albertville 3, St. Cloud 2

CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Northfield 11, Red Wing 1

• Winona 2, Northfield 1

Section 3

• Apple Valley 6, Richfield 0

• Holy Angels 10, St. Paul High. Park 0

Section 4

• Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Hill-Murray 0

Section 5

• Becker 3, St. Francis 1

• Delano 14, Big Lake 5

• Princeton 9, Monticello 3

• St. Francis 6, Zimmerman 0

Section 6

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7, Mound Westonka 5

• Blake 11, Mpls. Edison 1

Section 8

• Alexandria 5, Willmar 4

• Detroit Lakes 6, Fergus Falls 5

• Rocori 9, Hutchinson 3

CLASS 2A

Section 2

• Jordan 4, Fairmont 2

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 10, Maple River 0

• LeSueur-Henderson 2, Tri-City United 1

Section 4

• Fridley/Columbia Heights 8, North Lakes 6

• St. Agnes 5, Concordia Academy 0

• St. Croix Prep 12, St. Croix Lutheran 11

• Visitation 8, Mounds Park Academy 3

Section 5

• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 10, Maranatha 5

• Providence Academy 7, Annandale 3

• Providence Academy 10, Holy Family 0

• Rockford 11, Annandale 1

• Spectrum 1, SW Christian 0

• SW Christian 6, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0

Section 6

• Holdingford 5, Paynesville 2

• Holdingford 5, Pequot Lakes 4

• Melrose 8, Eden Valley-Watkins 3

• Pierz 4, Melrose 2

CLASS 1A

Section 1

• Southland 7, Hayfield 6

Section 4

• Braham 2, West Lutheran 1

• Lester Prairie 5, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0

• PACT 6, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 2

Section 6

Quarterfinals

• Browerville 10, Swanville 5

• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 11, Hancock 1

• New York Mills 4, Parkers Prairie 3

• West Central 11, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 4

Semifinals

• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 4, West Central 2

• New York Mills 2, Browerville 1

Losers’ bracket

• Swanville 9, Parkers Prairie 6

• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 3, Hancock 2

Synchronized swimming

STATE MEET

Extended

• Stillwater 178, Wayzata 114, St. Louis Park 49, Forest Lake 47, Blake 42, Edina 16, Eden Prairie 15, Hopkins and Prior Lake 14, Osseo/Maple Grove/Park Center 10, Bloomington 3, Richfield 2, Columbia Heights/DeLaSalle 1

Solo championship

• Hailey Schmit, Stillwater, 161.3859; Axel O’Hara, St. Louis Park, 143.9282; Brynn Brady, Forest Lake, 140.6507; Grace Proper, Eden Prairie, 135.7596; Addie Kishish, Wayzata, 134.9029.

Duet championship

• Schmit/Gabby Lalande, Stillwater, 157.0456; Anna Siegel/Nina Yakovlev, Blake, 148.8099; Hannah Shteyman/Clara Lelandais, 145.7996; Aila Knoot/Jaliena Forbes, Wayzata, 142.1324; Kaelynn Grecian/Andelyn Filandrinos, Stillwater, 141.3507.

Trio championship

• Andelyn Filandrinos/Lalande/Elaina Lokken, Stillwater, 141.6309; Kaylee Crump/O’Hara/Elena Mutchler, St. Louis Park, 141.3429; Gabbi Chau/Alex Kruse/Hanna Weise, Stillwater, 140.7319; Divya Brahmbhatt/Aila Knoot/Clara Lelandais, Wayzata, 139.5380.

Team championship

• Stillwater (Filandrinos, Fox, Grecian, Lalande, Lokken, Schmit, Wiese, Brazzell), 148.5251; Wayzata (Beecher, Brahmbhatt, Forbes, Kishish, Knoot, Lelandais, Mishra, Shtyeman), 144.5022; Stillwater (Banna, Chau, Crooks, Cruz, Dicks, Funk, Kruse), 140.2061; Forest Lake (Brady, Dunaway, Hoekstra, Johnson, Kroschel, Olson, Schauer, Stoyke), 139.0417; St. Louis Park (Cox, Crump, Mutchler, O’Hara, Rischall), 138.7730.

Short

• Solo: Nina Yakovlev, Blake, 135.9869.

• Duet: Natalie Flynn/Olena Johnson, Stillwater, 121.0831.

• Trio: Jossy Englund/Natalie Flynn/Olena Johnson, Stillwater, 124.8544.

• Team: Stillwater (Cole, Dwinells, Englund, Flynn, Gosso, Johnson, Knudson-Creager, Sanders), 124.1017.

Long

• Solo: Anna Siegel, Blake, 145.8662.

• Duet: Maren Beecher/Divya Brahmbhatt, Wayzata, 140.0104.

• Trio: Hannah Hagg/Annabelle Hanson/Katherine McDonnell, Wayzata, 128.7271.

• Team: Stillwater (Cook, Fitzgerald, Hunt Hollie, Jones, Kautzman, Kroma, Nordman, N. Schmitt, R. Schmitt), 125.7965.

Volleyball • boys

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Farmington def. United Christian, 25-20, 25-13, 27-25

• Osseo def. Fridley, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18

