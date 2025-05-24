Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, May 23

Baseball
LAKE
• Hopkins 6, Minnetonka 3
• St. Michael-Albertville 3, Buffalo 0
METRO WEST
• Chaska 7, Bloomington Jefferson 4
• St. Louis Park 6, Chanhassen 2
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Washburn 3, Camden 1
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Centennial 7, Armstrong 3
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park 4, Johnson 3
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 5, Fridley 4
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano 3, Hutchinson 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Annandale 14, Kimball 3
• Armstrong 12, Cooper 2
• Blaine 2, Stillwater 1
• Chaska 9, Totino-Grace 3
• Duluth Denfeld 8, North Branch 4
• Mound Westonka 10, DeLaSalle 9
• Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha 5, Anoka 4
• Rogers 5, Minnetonka 4
• Shakopee 6, Waconia 2
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup 11, Fertile-Beltrami 8
• Aitkin 10, Corsby-Ironton 0
• Barnum 6, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12-4, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 6-0
• Cherry 12, North Woods 1
• Eden Valley-Watkins 11, K-M-S 1
• Ely 20, Two Harbors 7
• Foley 5, Holdingford 4
• Little Falls 9, Milaca 4
• Mankato East 4, New Ulm 2
• Marshall 6, Alexandria 1
• Marshall 10, Fairmont 0
• Mesabi East 3, Mora 1
• Moorhead 8-4, Fergus Falls 4-3
• Rocori 5, Little Falls 4
• Sauk Centre 4, Osakis 3
• Staples-Motley 8, Pillager 5
CLASS 2A
Section 4 • second round
• Blake 6, St. Croix Prep 3
• Concordia Academy 4, St. Croix Lutheran 0
• Minnehaha Academy 13, Nova Classical 8
• St. Agnes 8, Mounds Park Academy 4
Section 5 • first round
• SW Christian 15, West Lutheran 1
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 13, Maple Grove 5
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Centennial 17, Rochester 5
• Eden Prairie 11, Chanhassen 3
• Minnetonka 24, Breck 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Becker 12, St. Cloud 9
• Gentry Academy 14, University School (Wis.) 13
• Osseo/Park Center 13, Big Lake/Princeton/Spectrum 3
• Rochester Century 15, Northfield 9
CLASS 4A
Section 2
• Bloomington Jefferson 2, Chanhassen 0
• Chanhassen 6, Shakopee 1
• Eden Prairie 7, Prior Lake 5
• Minnetonka 2, Eden Prairie 0
• Prior Lake 9, Chaska 0
• Shakopee 4, Waconia 1
Section 3
• East Ridge 6, Hastings 5
• Rosemount 6, Eastview 1
Section 4
• Mounds View 4, Roseville 1
• Stillwater 2, Tartan 0
• White Bear Lake 2, Woodbury 1
Section 5
• Rogers 5, Centennial 0
• Champlin Park 4, Maple Grove 2
• Irondale 7, Osseo 4
• Spring Lake Park 5, Park Center 0
Section 6
• Armstrong 6, Hopkins 4
• Edina 2, Wayzata 0
• St. Louis Park 10, Bloomington Kennedy 9
• St. Louis Park 12, Armstrong 2
Section 7
• Andover 3, Blaine 0
• Anoka 6, Coon Rapids 1
• Blaine 6, Cambridge-Isanti 1
• Coon Rapids 1, Duluth East 0
• Forest Lake 8, Andover 0
• Forest Lake 3, Anoka 2
Section 8
• Moorhead 8, Elk River 6
• St. Michael-Albertville 3, St. Cloud 2
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Northfield 11, Red Wing 1
• Winona 2, Northfield 1
Section 3
• Apple Valley 6, Richfield 0
• Holy Angels 10, St. Paul High. Park 0
Section 4
• Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Hill-Murray 0
Section 5
• Becker 3, St. Francis 1
• Delano 14, Big Lake 5
• Princeton 9, Monticello 3
• St. Francis 6, Zimmerman 0
Section 6
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7, Mound Westonka 5
• Blake 11, Mpls. Edison 1
Section 8
• Alexandria 5, Willmar 4
• Detroit Lakes 6, Fergus Falls 5
• Rocori 9, Hutchinson 3
CLASS 2A
Section 2
• Jordan 4, Fairmont 2
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 10, Maple River 0
• LeSueur-Henderson 2, Tri-City United 1
Section 4
• Fridley/Columbia Heights 8, North Lakes 6
• St. Agnes 5, Concordia Academy 0
• St. Croix Prep 12, St. Croix Lutheran 11
• Visitation 8, Mounds Park Academy 3
Section 5
• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 10, Maranatha 5
• Providence Academy 7, Annandale 3
• Providence Academy 10, Holy Family 0
• Rockford 11, Annandale 1
• Spectrum 1, SW Christian 0
• SW Christian 6, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0
Section 6
• Holdingford 5, Paynesville 2
• Holdingford 5, Pequot Lakes 4
• Melrose 8, Eden Valley-Watkins 3
• Pierz 4, Melrose 2
CLASS 1A
Section 1
• Southland 7, Hayfield 6
Section 4
• Braham 2, West Lutheran 1
• Lester Prairie 5, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0
• PACT 6, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 2
Section 6
Quarterfinals
• Browerville 10, Swanville 5
• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 11, Hancock 1
• New York Mills 4, Parkers Prairie 3
• West Central 11, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 4
Semifinals
• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 4, West Central 2
• New York Mills 2, Browerville 1
Losers’ bracket
• Swanville 9, Parkers Prairie 6
• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 3, Hancock 2
STATE MEET
Extended
• Stillwater 178, Wayzata 114, St. Louis Park 49, Forest Lake 47, Blake 42, Edina 16, Eden Prairie 15, Hopkins and Prior Lake 14, Osseo/Maple Grove/Park Center 10, Bloomington 3, Richfield 2, Columbia Heights/DeLaSalle 1
Solo championship
• Hailey Schmit, Stillwater, 161.3859; Axel O’Hara, St. Louis Park, 143.9282; Brynn Brady, Forest Lake, 140.6507; Grace Proper, Eden Prairie, 135.7596; Addie Kishish, Wayzata, 134.9029.
Duet championship
• Schmit/Gabby Lalande, Stillwater, 157.0456; Anna Siegel/Nina Yakovlev, Blake, 148.8099; Hannah Shteyman/Clara Lelandais, 145.7996; Aila Knoot/Jaliena Forbes, Wayzata, 142.1324; Kaelynn Grecian/Andelyn Filandrinos, Stillwater, 141.3507.
Trio championship
• Andelyn Filandrinos/Lalande/Elaina Lokken, Stillwater, 141.6309; Kaylee Crump/O’Hara/Elena Mutchler, St. Louis Park, 141.3429; Gabbi Chau/Alex Kruse/Hanna Weise, Stillwater, 140.7319; Divya Brahmbhatt/Aila Knoot/Clara Lelandais, Wayzata, 139.5380.
Team championship
• Stillwater (Filandrinos, Fox, Grecian, Lalande, Lokken, Schmit, Wiese, Brazzell), 148.5251; Wayzata (Beecher, Brahmbhatt, Forbes, Kishish, Knoot, Lelandais, Mishra, Shtyeman), 144.5022; Stillwater (Banna, Chau, Crooks, Cruz, Dicks, Funk, Kruse), 140.2061; Forest Lake (Brady, Dunaway, Hoekstra, Johnson, Kroschel, Olson, Schauer, Stoyke), 139.0417; St. Louis Park (Cox, Crump, Mutchler, O’Hara, Rischall), 138.7730.
Short
• Solo: Nina Yakovlev, Blake, 135.9869.
• Duet: Natalie Flynn/Olena Johnson, Stillwater, 121.0831.
• Trio: Jossy Englund/Natalie Flynn/Olena Johnson, Stillwater, 124.8544.
• Team: Stillwater (Cole, Dwinells, Englund, Flynn, Gosso, Johnson, Knudson-Creager, Sanders), 124.1017.
Long
• Solo: Anna Siegel, Blake, 145.8662.
• Duet: Maren Beecher/Divya Brahmbhatt, Wayzata, 140.0104.
• Trio: Hannah Hagg/Annabelle Hanson/Katherine McDonnell, Wayzata, 128.7271.
• Team: Stillwater (Cook, Fitzgerald, Hunt Hollie, Jones, Kautzman, Kroma, Nordman, N. Schmitt, R. Schmitt), 125.7965.
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Farmington def. United Christian, 25-20, 25-13, 27-25
• Osseo def. Fridley, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18
