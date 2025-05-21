The Hill-Murray girls basketball program has parted ways with Hall of Fame head coach Erin Herman after her 36 years with the Pioneers.
Emails sent to the Star Tribune from former players and community members expressed disappointment in the school’s decision.
An initial email from the school sent to faculty and staff and shared with alumni announced the coaching change. Obtained by the Star Tribune, the announcement said the Pioneers “have made the decision to move in a new direction with our girls’ basketball program.”
The Star Tribune reached out to both Herman and Hill-Murray’s activities department for comment.
“Coach Herman has poured her heart and soul into his program, and her legacy will be honored and celebrated,“ the email reads. It also noted Herman’s Hall of Fame accolades and called her “a champion for generations of student athletes.”
The email said the Pioneers will soon begin their search for a new head coach.
“We cannot thank her enough for the time, energy and spirit she has dedicated to Hill-Murray,” the email stated.
Herman is one of 13 coaches in Minnesota girls basketball history to reach 600 career wins, a landmark she passed this January. Competing in Class 3A, the Pioneers finished 22-7 this season, losing to 2024 state finalist DeLaSalle in their section championship 69-65.