High Schools

Hill-Murray parts ways with longtime girls basketball coach Erin Herman

After Herman’s 36 years and 600 career wins, the Pioneers will look for a new head coach.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 21, 2025 at 8:53PM
Hill-Murray's administration recently decided to part ways with longtime coach Erin Herman. (Korey McDermott/MN Girls Basketball Hub)

The Hill-Murray girls basketball program has parted ways with Hall of Fame head coach Erin Herman after her 36 years with the Pioneers.

Emails sent to the Star Tribune from former players and community members expressed disappointment in the school’s decision.

An initial email from the school sent to faculty and staff and shared with alumni announced the coaching change. Obtained by the Star Tribune, the announcement said the Pioneers “have made the decision to move in a new direction with our girls’ basketball program.”

The Star Tribune reached out to both Herman and Hill-Murray’s activities department for comment.

“Coach Herman has poured her heart and soul into his program, and her legacy will be honored and celebrated,“ the email reads. It also noted Herman’s Hall of Fame accolades and called her “a champion for generations of student athletes.”

The email said the Pioneers will soon begin their search for a new head coach.

“We cannot thank her enough for the time, energy and spirit she has dedicated to Hill-Murray,” the email stated.

Herman is one of 13 coaches in Minnesota girls basketball history to reach 600 career wins, a landmark she passed this January. Competing in Class 3A, the Pioneers finished 22-7 this season, losing to 2024 state finalist DeLaSalle in their section championship 69-65.

Hill-Murray reached the state tournament nine times under Herman, most recently in 2023. The team finished as state runner-up in 2010 and 2011.

In an email to the Star Tribune, Corrine McCallum, a 2011 Pioneers graduate, wrote: “This decision does not reflect the strength of her contributions, nor does it honor the legacy she built brick by brick, player by player.”

Herman has been inducted into the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association and the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Halls of Fame, and the athletics Hall of Fame for the University of North Dakota, where she played college basketball.

