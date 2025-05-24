Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers (25-27, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (18-34, fifth in the NL Central)
Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (1-2, 4.66 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-6, 3.88 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -114, Brewers -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.
Pittsburgh is 18-34 overall and 12-15 in home games. The Pirates are 11-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Milwaukee has a 10-17 record on the road and a 25-27 record overall. The Brewers are 19-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Saturday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.