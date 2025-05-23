Agriculture

John Deere buys St. Paul precision ag company Sentera

The Moline, Ill.-based ag equipment giant says it offered jobs to 50 Sentera employees.

By Christopher Vondracek

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 23, 2025 at 9:30PM
Sentera Cofounders: CEO Eric Taipale and Vice President Greg Emerick with drones used for agriculture, bridge inspection and public safety.
Agriculture equipment giant John Deere acquired St. Paul precision ag company Sentera.

The sale price was not disclosed, but John Deere spokesman Miles Chiotti said the company extended offers to Sentera’s 50 U.S.-based employees as part of the deal.

“John Deere provides us a great outcome,” said Brian Wenngatz, Sentera CEO, in a statement. “They are the industry benchmark for innovation in precision agriculture.”

Sentera is an industry-leader in connecting drone technology with a farmer’s operations, allowing a producer to more efficiently apply, say, a herbicide or pesticide in a field.

Chris Winkler, director of digital software and solutions at John Deere, the iconic, Moline, Ill.-based manufacturer of farm equipment and tractors, said Sentera will help “farmers do more with less.”

In 2021, after raising $25 million, the company moved from Richfield to St. Paul’s Midway District. By that year, the company had raised roughly $50 million in investments since 2015.

Christopher Vondracek

Agriculture Reporter

Christopher Vondracek covers agriculture for the Star Tribune.

