Edmonton, Dallas square off with series tied 1-1

Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -153, Stars +128; over/under is 6
STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Series tied 1-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars in game three of the third round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Oilers won 3-0 in the last matchup.
Edmonton has a 29-14-3 record in home games and a 48-29-5 record overall. The Oilers have gone 28-9-3 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.
Dallas is 50-26-6 overall and 24-20-3 in road games. The Stars have a 27-12-3 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.
TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Corey Perry has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.