Twins bring 1-0 series lead over Royals into game 2

Kansas City Royals (28-24, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (28-22, third in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
May 24, 2025 at 8:02AM

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Michael Wacha (3-4, 2.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Twins: Zebby Matthews (0-1, 12.00 ERA, 2.67 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -190, Royals +159; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals, leading the series 1-0.

Minnesota has a 17-7 record in home games and a 28-22 record overall. The Twins have a 19-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Kansas City has an 11-15 record on the road and a 28-24 record overall. Royals pitchers have a collective 3.04 ERA, which leads the AL.

The teams square off Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Royals are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Larnach has seven home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBIs while hitting .249 for the Twins. Kody Clemens is 12 for 30 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino leads the Royals with eight home runs while slugging .388. Maikel Garcia is 13 for 37 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .266 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Royals: 4-6, .260 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Byron Buxton: 7-Day IL (head), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (illness), Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (groin), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (finger), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

