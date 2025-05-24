Twins bring 1-0 series lead over Royals into game 2

Kansas City Royals (28-24, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (28-22, third in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Michael Wacha (3-4, 2.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Twins: Zebby Matthews (0-1, 12.00 ERA, 2.67 WHIP, five strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -190, Royals +159; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals, leading the series 1-0.
Minnesota has a 17-7 record in home games and a 28-22 record overall. The Twins have a 19-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Kansas City has an 11-15 record on the road and a 28-24 record overall. Royals pitchers have a collective 3.04 ERA, which leads the AL.
The teams square off Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Royals are up 3-2 in the season series.