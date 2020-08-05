PITTSBURGH -- Randy Dobnak (1-1, 1.00 ERA) is starting tonight for the Twins against the Pirates at PNC Park (6:10, FSN) and don't forget you can watch along with the Dobnak family here.

Dobnak gets his third start of the season; he's taking Jake Odorizzi's spot in the rotation while Odorizzi recovers from a sore back.

The Twins won the first two of a four-game series against the Pirates at Target Field, and now the interleague series switches to the Steel City.

While you're watching the beginning of tonight's game, you can also join out StribSports Live Zoom chat with Dobnak's father, Rick, and wife Aerial, which started at 6 p.m. and is presented by X-Golf.

Details about the chat and how to join are here.

TWINS

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Jake Cave, CF

Luis Arraez, 2B

Mitch Garver, C

Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

PIRATES

Adam Frazier, 2B

Kevin Newman, SS

Josh Bell, 1B

Colin Moran, DH

Bryan Reynolds, LF

Gregory Polanco, RF

Erik Gonzalez, 3B

Cole Tucker, CF

Jacob Stallings, C

Starting pitcher: righthander Trevor Williams (0-2, 5.40)