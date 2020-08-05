With Randy Dobnak set to start for the Twins tonight in Pittsburgh, we will be joined by his dad, Rick, and wife, Aerial, for a live in-game Zoom video to talk about Dobnak’s improbable rise to the Twins and strong start to his career.
The StribSports Live event, brought to you by X-Golf, will begin at 6 p.m. at startribune.com/sports and on our Facebook page.
Dobnak grew up in the Pittsburgh area and was a Pirates fan growing up. Now he gets to pitch against his hometown team, albeit under strange circumstances.
“Going to be playing in my hometown, and all my friends and family can’t come to the game,” he said. “But it’s going to be pretty awesome to be out there.”
