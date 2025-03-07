RandBall: It’s no fun to be pessimistic about the Twins, but ...

Buxton eclipsed 100 games last season for the first (and only) time since 2017, but he still hasn’t had more than 400 plate appearances in any of the last six non-Covid seasons. Correa played at least 135 games his first two years with the Twins but appeared in just 86 last season as a second straight year was derailed by plantar fasciitis. Lewis has 605 plate appearances in his entire career, which has been beset by injuries, and he slumped badly at the end of last year. Relying on these three to be healthy and productive is still more of a hope than a plan.