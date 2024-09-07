Would your administration help pay for a “modern streetcar” from downtown St. Paul to the airport?

Another spending question, though from a different perspective. Hopefully, it would provoke the candidates to express whether they believe in any limits to federal spending.

Ramsey County is proposing a “modern streetcar” line from Union Station in St. Paul to the airport that would rely heavily on federal money to cover its $2.1 billion cost. There’s no need for it in a city that is losing population and shut down real estate development by imposing rent control. An express bus line would cost one-tenth as much to build.

How can you get more housing built in Minnesota when so many communities are against it?

Both candidates talk about the nation’s housing shortage, which is harming millions of Americans and is acute in Minnesota. Trump blames the surge of immigrants for it and says he won’t let federal or state laws take away the rights of communities to decide how much housing to build. Harris says she wants to build 3 million new homes in the U.S. over the next four years, but it’s unclear how that can be done from a federal level. Minnesota lawmakers balked this spring at forcing cities and towns to remove zoning restrictions to spur more housing.

Cleveland-Cliffs United Taconite mine in Eveleth, Minn. (Evan Ramstad)

Since you oppose Nippon Steel’s purchase of U.S. Steel, what protection will you offer for Iron Range workers employed by one company?

Harris and Trump, bowing to the wishes of the United Steelworkers, oppose Nippon Steel’s acquisition of U.S. Steel, saying they want the company to remain American-owned. It’s an unjustifiable expression of nationalism and a slap to free market principles.

It will likely lead to the purchase of U.S. Steel by Cleveland-Cliffs, which creates a tradeoff neither candidate mentions. That company would get an effective monopoly over key portions of the American steel industry and over mining employment on Minnesota’s Iron Range. Unless...

Should copper and nickel be mined on the Iron Range?