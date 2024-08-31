Farmers grow corn and soybeans because that’s how the system works. They have the equipment for it. They’re good at it. They understand their soil and how to squeeze it for the most corn they can get per acre. They get government subsidies that amount to millions of dollars for the largest farmers. And the markets are set up for it — they don’t have to travel far to haul the crop to a buyer. To change the way they farm would require expensive new equipment, new markets and new subsidies.