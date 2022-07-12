Smoking, vaping and other tobacco use will be banned on all Ramsey County properties, including 6,500 acres of parks, offices, corrections facilities and parking lots.

On Tuesday, the county's Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a new, more restrictive ordinance that even prohibits smoking in cars parked in county-owned lots. Public health advocates say the policy is needed as e-cigarette use, often called vaping, is pushing youth tobacco use up in the state.

The ordinance replaces the county's current smoking policy, passed in 2015, that allowed smokers to light up outside provided they were 25 feet away from building entrances and open windows. It eliminates smoking in designated areas at all county facilities, including outside the county jail and workhouse. The ban does not apply to motorists on county roads.

With the new ordinance, Ramsey County joins about two dozen Minnesota cities, counties and townships, including neighboring Hennepin County, that have adopted similar policies.

Before the vote, Commissioner Jim McDonough praised the intent of the ordinance and said it will help give longtime smokers like him even more incentive to quit.

"This isn't just about people who don't smoke," he said. "This is a public health issue."