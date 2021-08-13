Reminder: No Campfires Up North!

_______________________________________________

Weekend Weather Outlook

The gorgeous weather we saw across the region Friday will continue into Saturday, although it will be a touch warmer with highs climbing into the mid-80s. Dewpoints remain in the 40s and 50s, and with a southwest wind up to 10 mph, it will feel quite nice out there under the sunny skies.

As we look statewide Saturday, highs will mostly climb into the 80s with a few 70s along the North Shore. Mainly sunny skies are expected.

Sunday will be another sunny day across the state, but the warmest temperatures will be found in northern Minnesota where areas like International Falls, Roseau, and Bemidji look to climb into the 90s. We'll still be in the mid-80s for highs down here in the Twin Cities with a touch more humidity.

Saturday is definitely going to be an enjoyable day across the region with dew point values in the upper 40s and low 50s. As we head into Sunday and early next week dew points will start to climb back into the 50s and 60s, meaning it will feel a touch more humid out there.

_______________________________________________

An Update On The 90F Count

We have not hit 90F so far in August (a month that average 2 such days), so we are still stuck at 22 days so far in 2021 with a 90F+ high. That's tied for the 16th most on record to date in the year, and would be tied for the 27th most on record for the entire year if we didn't see anymore.

_______________________________________________

80s Into Next Week

And it doesn't look like we'll hit 90F anytime soon in the Twin Cities, as highs into next week look to stay in the 80s in the Twin Cities. Our next rain chance doesn't move in until mid-week either.

_______________________________________________

Quiet and Pleasant Weekend Ahead

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

For those of you who have paraskevidekatriaphobia - a fear of Friday the 13th - you can rest easy as luckily we're now past the only one that occurs in 2021. The next Friday the 13th doesn't occur until May 2022. Maybe you'll go celebrate getting past Friday the 13th today by bowling, as the second Saturday of August is National Bowling Day. August 14th is also National Creamsicle Day, a nice, tasty treat on a summer day.

Or you could worry about that Bennu asteroid, which NASA says only has a 1 in 1,750 chance of hitting Earth between now and 2300. The date that has the highest probability of impact is September 24, 2182 (1 in 2,700 odds). The odds I'm alive by then? Probably zero.

Turning back to the present day, it'll be a pleasant weekend across the metro with mainly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-80s. Dew points will be in the comfortable range today in the upper 40s, but the humidity will start to increase Sunday. Dry conditions continue to begin the work week with the next rain chance mid-week.

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny and pleasant. Wake up 58. High 84. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few PM clouds. A touch more humid. Wake up 65. High 86. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Blue skies and a bit breezy. Wake up 64. High 85. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM shower? Wake up 67. High 85. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Storms possible by the afternoon hours. Wake up 69. High 87. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Shower and t-storm chances continue. Wake up 68. High 83. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Drying back out to end the week. Wake up 65. High 81. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

August 14th

*Length Of Day:14 hours, 6 minutes, and19 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday:2 minutes and 45 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 14 Hours Of Daylight? August 17th (13 hours, 57 minutes, and 56 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 6:30 AM?: August 28th (6:30 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 8:00 PM?: August 26th (8:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

August 14th

1978: The Boundary Waters area is hit by a strong tornado. Some of the damage could still be seen 10 years later.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

A frontal boundary positioned from the Northeast to the central U.S. will produce showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong. The other story we'll continue to track is Fred, which will move across the Florida Keys on Saturday.

Two areas of heavy rain are expected in the next few days. The first will be across portions of Florida in relation to Fred moving across the eastern Gulf of Mexico, with 3-7" of rain possible. The other will be across portions of Arizona and New Mexico, where 1-3"+ of rain could fall leading to flash flood concerns.

_______________________________________________

Tracking Fred And Seven

Fred continues to remain a disorganized system, sitting near the northern Cuba coast. Once Fred can finally get away from Cuba, we will likely see some strengthening occur and Fred will become a tropical storm once again. It is expected to pass near the Florida Keys Saturday, and eventually make landfall along the Florida Panhandle Monday. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place for the Florida Keys.

We are also tracking Tropical Depression Seven, out in the central tropical Atlantic, which is expected to become the next tropical storm of the season (Grace). It looks to move toward the Leeward Islands as we head into Saturday Night, then it'll move across portions of the Greater Antilles through the rest of the weekend into early next week. Tropical Storm Watches are in place for portions of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

_______________________________________________

Asteroid Bennu has 1 in 1,750 chance of smashing into Earth, NASA says

More from c|net: "Data collected from a NASA spacecraft's visit to the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu reveals future generations will want to keep a close eye on the big space rock as it makes close passes by Earth in the 22nd century. Researchers used information from the Osiris-Rex mission that spent over two years orbiting, studying and even sampling Bennu to get a better idea of its future path through the inner solar system. They found the minuscule chance the 1,700-foot-wide (518 meter) boulder will impact our planet in the future is actually slightly higher than previously thought, but still nothing to lose sleep over. "I'm not any more concerned about Bennu than I was before," Davide Farnocchia of NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (Cneos) told reporters on a call Wednesday. "The impact probability remains small." That probability is about 1 in 1,750, or 0.06%, between now and the year 2300, and we can rule out any chance of impact between today and 2135. That's the year Bennu will come closer to Earth than the moon in September."

It's official: July was Earth's hottest month on record

More from NOAA: "July 2021 has earned the unenviable distinction as the world's hottest month ever recorded, according to new global data released today by NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information."In this case, first place is the worst place to be," said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. "July is typically the world's warmest month of the year, but July 2021 outdid itself as the hottest July and month ever recorded. This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe." Around the globe: the combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 1.67 degrees F (0.93 of a degree C) above the 20th-century average of 60.4 degrees F (15.8 degrees C), making it the hottest July since records began 142 years ago. It was 0.02 of a degree F (0.01 of a degree C) higher than the previous record set in July 2016, which was then tied in 2019 and 2020."

At least 27 people dead from floods in northern Turkey

More from Axios: "At least 27 people have died and dozens more are presumed missing from severe flooding and mudslides in northern Turkey, AP reports. The big picture: Torrential rains in the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday caused flooding and mudslides that destroyed homes and buildings — prompting more than 1,700 people to be evacuated across the region. Driving the news: Rescue crews recovered 10 bodies overnight. At least 4,500 personnel, 19 helicopters, and 24 boats are involved in the search and rescue operation, per AP. The majority of deaths are occurring in Kastamonu, where a stream burst its banks and flooded the town of Bozkurt."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser