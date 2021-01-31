The Big Ten's third-leading scorer, Marcus Carr, going scoreless in the first half Saturday at Purdue didn't keep the Gophers from taking a 14-point lead.

Richard Pitino's team held a halftime advantage on the road for the first time this season, but sooner or later he needed Carr and other starters to show up.

Minnesota's strong start wasn't enough to overcome another rough offensive performance for its standout junior Carr away from home in an 81-62 loss Saturday night against the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena.

The Gophers (11-6, 4-6 in the Big Ten) dropped to 0-5 in road games this season and have lost five of their last seven games, including two straight defeats by double digits.

Sophomore Tre' Williams got his first start of the season for Minnesota. Eric Curry, Brandon Johnson and Williams each scored eight points in the first half. The Gophers led 24-10, but Purdue would outscore them 46-21 at one point going into the second half to take control at home.

The Boilermakers (12-6, 7-4) were led by significant contributions from their stellar freshmen class.

Brandon Newman, who had a career-high 29 points, was one of four Purdue freshmen named Big Ten player of the week this season, which had never happened from one team in league history. Newman, Jaden Ivey and Mason Gillis combined for a freshmen-led rally with 14 points during a 24-6 run in the second half.

Carr, who finished with six points on 2-for-13 shooting from the field, scored his first basket on a putback to give the Gophers a 39-35 lead at 16:51. Ivey's dunk less than a minute later gave the Boilermakers their first lead of the second half 40-39 and they wouldn't relinquish it.

The Big Ten had two Bob Cousy Award top-10 finalists named this week in Carr and Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu. Carr and Dosunmu were the only players up for the top point guard in college basketball averaging at least 20 points per game this season.

Being able to put up 25-30 points on any given night makes Carr the obvious go-to guy in Pitino's offense. But the Gophers struggled to find their rhythm offensively recently with him taking over the game.

In last weekend's 63-49 loss vs. Maryland, Carr had 25 points on 8-for-14 shooting, but he finished with zero assists in 40 minutes. The Gophers shot 30 percent from the field vs. the Terrapins in their first home loss.

The Toronto native wasn't as aggressive to begin the game Saturday, but it eventually backfired when Pitino needed Carr to bail out a deflated scoring attack after halftime.

The Gophers shot 7-for-16 from three-point range in the first half, but they couldn't sustain that effort from long distance. They shot 3-for-12 from beyond the arc in the second half.

They entered the game shooting 29% from three-point range, worst in the Big Ten and ranked 303rd nationally.

Liam Robbins had a team-high 15 points, seven rebounds and six blocks for the Gophers, who play next at Rutgers on Feb. 4.

• The reporter did not travel for the game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews after the game.