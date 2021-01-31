GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Brandon Newman, Purdue

The redshirt freshman scored 21 of his career-high 29 points in the second half. He finished shooting 9-for-14 from the field, 5-for-6 from three-point range.

BY THE NUMBERS

38.6 Gophers' shooting percentage, including 10-for-27 in the second half.

60 Purdue's shooting percentage in the second half, including 8-for-10 on three-pointers.

44-27 Rebounding, to Purdue's advantage, with 17 on offense.

19 Gophers' average margin of defeat in five road losses this season.

MARCUS FULLER