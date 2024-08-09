President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris to make first joint trip since Biden dropped out

Biden also wants to do whatever else is helpful — may it be calls to allies or meeting with key groups — to ensure that the coalition of voters who turned out for him in 2020 will do so again with Harris at the top of the ticket this fall, the adviser said. Before he dropped out of the race, Biden's campaign had largely narrowed its focus to retaining the so-called ''blue wall'' of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, and that region may be where he would be the biggest asset politically on behalf of Harris.