Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia raises the prospect of US nuclear cooperation with the kingdom

WASHINGTON — Saudi Arabia wants U.S. help developing its own civil nuclear program, and the Trump administration says it is ''very excited'' at the prospect. U.S.-Saudi cooperation in building reactors for nuclear power plants in the kingdom could shut the Chinese and Russians out of what could be a high-dollar partnership for the American nuclear industry.
Despite that eagerness, there are obstacles, including fears that helping the Saudis fulfill their long-standing desire to enrich their own uranium as part of that partnership would open new rounds of nuclear proliferation and competition. Saudi Arabia's pursuit of a nuclear agreement is likely to play into the ever-evolving bargaining on regional security issues involving the U.S., Iran and Israel.
This coming week, Republican President Donald Trump will make his first trip to Saudi Arabia of his second term. Here's a look at key issues involved in the Saudi request.
The US is eager to show it's working toward Saudi Arabia's nuclear ambitions
Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who traveled to Saudi Arabia before Trump's trip, said the world can expect to see ''meaningful developments'' this year on helping the kingdom build a commercial nuclear power industry. Wright said the U.S. was ''very excited'' about it.
That does not necessarily mean there will be any big breakthroughs on Trump's trip, said Jon Alterman, head of the Mideast program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. Something smaller that still signals to the Saudis and the Iranians — with whom Trump is pushing for an agreement limiting Tehran's nuclear program — that Washington is interested in cooperating on Saudi efforts could be the U.S. aim for now.
''There would be a lot of ways to show progress toward an agreement on a Saudi nuclear program without fully committing to a partnership on it,'' Alterman said.
Solid reasons for a Saudi civilian nuclear power program