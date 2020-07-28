For the first time since 1945, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference will not have a football season in 2020.

The eight-team WIAC on Monday canceled football for the 2020-21 academic year, as well as four other falls sports: women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country.

The decisions come amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two other fall sports — women’s tennis and women’s golf — will be moved to the spring.

WIAC schools have won 118 NCAA Division III team championships, and Wisconsin-Whitewater is a perennial power in football.

MGA tournaments

The Gophers’ Katherine Lillie and the University of Nebraska’s Kate Smith were tied at 2-under 70 after Day 1 of 3 of the MGA Women’s Amateur Championship at Stillwater Country Club.

• Senior-to-be Ian Simonich of Moorhead High School shot a 7-under 64 on the Pine to Palm course at Detroit Country Club to take a three-shot lead after the first round of the MGA State Junior Boys’ Championship. Simonich is the defending champion. The final round is Tuesday.

Staff reports