Crescendo Exquisite Food & Fine Wines, which opened in May 2001, is known for its seasonal menus and extensive wine list, as well as owner and chef Bob Tewes playing classical music for patrons on a baby grand piano — if he can steal away from the kitchen.

The Albert Lea restaurant's last day will be Saturday, July 29. Until then, it's slated to be open its normal hours: dinner service Thursday-Saturday.

"It's really just kind of the life cycle. We wanted to end our business on a high note when we were still relevant," said Tewes, 58, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Patty.

Bob Tewes, who also works as music director at nearby Grace Lutheran Church, said opening the restaurant was a "hobby that got out of control" after he volunteered to cook at a community adult prom in the late 1990s.

The restaurant quickly became known for its fancy plates featuring local food inspired by French and Italian influences, but music was always on the menu.

"A times in the night I will slip out of the kitchen and play," he said. "And at the end of the night, I unwind and give people a mini concert if they want to stay for it."

After the restaurant closes, Tewes will continue his work as music director and spend more time composing. Until then, he plans to enjoy the surge of loyal patrons who have been clamoring for reservations since he and Patty announced the closure on June 26.

"We just want to celebrate the success we've had and the great support we've had over the years," he said. "We're so grateful for it."



Justin Sutherland's Northern Soul landing at MSP

Justin Sutherland's Northern Soul concept will open at the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport's main terminal later this year.

It's the newest location for his Southern comfort food concept; another outpost just opened at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa. The initial Northern Soul debuted inside Uptown Ties in Minneapolis. Many of the dishes at Northern Soul are similar to those on the menu at Handsome Hog, the chef's flagship restaurant in St. Paul.

Sutherland rose to national fame after appearing on "Iron Chef America" and "Top Chef." He also hosts a web series and the cable TV show "Fast Foodies."

Sutherland's restaurant empire has been on the rise. He also has Big E, an egg- and music-inspired mini chain with locations in Portland, Ore., and on St. Paul's Grand Avenue.

Minneapolis has a new breakfast sandwich shop

Egg on a Roll opened inside the 5th Avenue Market in the North Loop earlier this month with egg sandwiches dominating the menu. All combinations come on a brioche bun, but there are wheat- and gluten-free options, too. In the kitchen is Adam Bresina, who has previously worked as chef at the Minneapolis Club. Egg on a Roll (201 5th Av. N., Mpls., eggonarollmn.com) is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Daniel del Prado's opens restaurant in Excelsior

Unstoppable restaurant force Daniel del Prado is continuing to build his empire with Layline (301 Water St., Excelsior, laylinerestaurant.com), which opened over the weekend. The new restaurant has a modern American menu with pastas, sandwiches (lobster roll, burgers) starters (calamari, crudos) and mains (steak, salmon and more). There's also a chic patio for enjoying those picturesque summer nights. Layline is open for dinner seven days a week; reservations are available online.

Rök Eatery now singing a different tune

The one-time Japanese-Nordic restaurant Rök Eatery is switching gears and is now a music venue. Located in the historic Schmidt Rathskeller, Rök Music Lounge has new seating and acoustic features to better suit its new purpose. Chef Adam Price will segue from creating high-end cuisine to craft cocktails, with housemade syrups, bitters and infusions. Rök (882 W. 7th St., St. Paul, rok-bar.com) is open Wednesday through Saturday starting at 5 p.m.

Marigold brings the N/A beverage fun to St. Anthony Park

The nonalcoholic bottle shop sensation Marigold is now up and running in its adorable new location at 2236 Carter Av. in St. Paul. The footprint is smaller than the south Minneapolis spot, but the village setting is lush and the cooler cases are just as cold. Stop by for local and national N/A bottles, beverages and a few THC- and CBD-spiked offerings.