Oro by Nixta, the Star Tribune's 2023 restaurant of the year, will compete against nine other U.S. restaurants for a prestigious national award from the James Beard Foundation.

The finalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards, announced Wednesday morning, included Gustavo and Kate Romero's heirloom Mexican restaurant in northeast Minneapolis, in the competitive category of Best New Restaurant.

In the regional Best Chef: Midwest category, two Minneapolis chefs will also advance.

Ann Ahmed has been recognized as a finalist for Khâluna, Christina Nguyen for Hai Hai.

The 33rd annual James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards, likened to the Oscars of the food world, will take place in Chicago on Monday, June 10.

Succeeding in the national Best New Restaurant category has the potential to launch a newer business to national acclaim. Owamni won this category in 2022.

Chef Gustavo Romero, left, in the kitchen of Nixta in northeast Minneapolis.

Since opening in 2023, Oro has charmed diners and critics. In his review, Star Tribune restaurant critic Jon Cheng praised how chef Gustavo Romero's "artwork celebrates the tapestry of Mexican cultural heritage" via his signature tortillas, for which he uses nixtamalized corn. "We ate quietly, marveling at the way the tortillas draped like thick, expensive fabric; the way they cradled their delicious fillings," Cheng wrote.

This is a developing story.