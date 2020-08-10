Q: I have very much enjoyed “Beecham House” on PBS’ “Masterpiece.” This story is set in India, with beautiful scenery, excellent character expositions and a fascinating story line. After six episodes, this show is no longer on, but the story is not yet completed. Will there be more?

A: As of right now, no. Only six episodes were made, for British telecast ITV, which decided not to continue the series. The makers of the show have reportedly sought help elsewhere to keep it going, perhaps if enough American viewers were enthusiastic. But so far there has been no news about the series coming back.

‘The Evacuees’ hard to find on DVD

Q: Alan Parker directed an episode on the British TV series “Play for Today” called “The Evacuees,” which won an international Emmy. I cannot find it.

A: Parker — who passed away recently — is the acclaimed director of “Midnight Express,” “Mississippi Burning” (with Oscar nominations for each), “Fame,” “The Commitments” and other films. “The Evacuees” was “about Jewish children being evacuated from London during the Blitz in World War II,” according to the New York Times. One place you can find it now is on YouTube. Search “Jack Rosenthal The Evacuees 1975.” Rosenthal wrote the script, and there is a “Jack Rosenthal at the BBC Collection” on DVD, but it is in Region 2, an overseas format that does not work in most U.S. DVD players.

