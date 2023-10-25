A 24-year-old woman was drunk over the weekend when she sent her vehicle down an embankment in western Wisconsin and killed one passenger and injured his two small children who were with him, officials said.

The crash occurred about 8 p.m. Sunday just across the Minnesota border in Onalaska along the 4200 block of N. Coulee Road, police said Tuesday.

Police identified the driver as Savannah K. Myers, of Arcadia, Wis. They took her into custody on suspicion of causing a death and injuries while intoxicated. Police said this incident marks Myers' third drunken driving offense.

Passenger Joshua Hernandez, 25, also of Arcadia, was thrown from the vehicle, and emergency responders declared him dead at the scene, police said.

Myers and their two children, ages 2 and 4, were injured and hospitalized.

"This was a preventable, senseless tragedy," read a statement from police, "and we ask you please keep the victims and their families in your thoughts and prayers."