A man shot at a Brooklyn Park police officer Wednesday night before fatally shooting himself, officials said Thursday.

The incident occurred at about 8:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of N. Maplebrook Parkway, where officers were responding to a report of gunshots being fired, police said.

The first officer on the scene "was fired upon, and the squad car was struck by gunfire," a statement from police read.

The officer, who was not hit, found cover and called for additional officers to back him up, the statement read.

Soon afterward, a caller to 911 from a nearby home said the man has shot himself in a driveway, the statement continued.

Officers declared him dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and a gun was located next to him, police said. The man's identity has yet to be released.

"Preliminary information indicated that the suspect had been involved in a domestic incident just prior to the shots being fired," the police statement read.

Officers located a woman involved in the incident and determined that she was unharmed, according to police.

The initial officer on the scene was wearing a body camera at the time, and it was recording during the incident, police said.