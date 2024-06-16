The corpse flower at Gustavus Adolphus College is in full bloom, and the air is already fetid with the stench of dead fish.

The flower, known as Gemini, opened up late Saturday night, said Amy Kochsiek, a continuing assistant professor of biology at Gustavus.

Bennet Winkler, 8, stands next to the blooming corpse flower known as Gemini on June 16.

The brief and infrequent blooms of a corpse flower can sometimes only last a few hours, and the plant already smells like fish, one of the last odors in the cycle, Kochsiek said Sunday afternoon.

The biology department has set up a livestream for curious Minnesotans to watch the plant bloom. Visitors who want to take a whiff in person are invited from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to the campus's Nobel Hall of Science. Signs direct visitors to the greenhouse on the third floor, where on Sunday visitors can observe the plant through a window.

The rare and endangered corpse flower species has adopted a strategy of emitting the smell of rotting flesh and other smells that attract flies, beetles and other insects that can help spread its pollen, said Brian O'Brien, a professor emeritus in chemistry at Gustavus.

The flowers originate in Sumatra, Indonesia, and their pungent odors start off identical to rotting flesh before cycling through notes of fecal matter, decaying fish and sauerkraut, O'Brien said.

Gustavus saw the first flowering of the plant in Minnesota in 2007, according to the college. Other plants in Minnesota have also begun to sprout, such as one that bloomed earlier this year at the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in May.

Over the course of the corpse flower's bloom, the plant will heat up by 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit, which helps the smell spread and attract pollinators, the professor said.

The immense energy required to heat up the flower and release its stinky aromas are part of the reason why the plant blooms so infrequently.