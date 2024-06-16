A woman was shot Saturday evening in south Minneapolis and found seriously wounded in a nearby homeless encampment.
Minneapolis police responded at 6:07 p.m. to a shooting report on the 2800 block of Park Avenue South. Police said they found evidence of a shooting there and then found a woman in her 20s with a "life-threatening" gunshot wound at an encampment at East 28th Street and Columbus Avenue.
She was transported by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare.
Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting; there have been no arrests.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Somali parents ramp up efforts to prevent tragedies following 4-year-old boy's drowning
Nonprofits say the death highlights a broader need for more culturally-responsive services for Somali families that have children with autism.
Local
Woman found seriously wounded after being shot in south Minneapolis
The woman was found in a nearby homeless encampment. There have been no arrests.
Local
Small ponds in Minnesota prairies may save species
The shallow, unnamed ponds called oxbows are key for some of the state's most endangered critters.
Local
Tolkkinen: A Pipestone father and his Army son share a Father's Day call
A Pipestone father and his Army son share an early Father's Day video call.
St. Cloud
Two new 'COP Houses' to open in St. Cloud
"We've talked about replicating it in all neighborhoods," said St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis.