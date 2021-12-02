The man shot by three law enforcement officers following a pursuit in Forest Lake this weekend died Wednesday.

Bradley George Erickson, 47, of Forest Lake, who was shot Sunday, died at HCMC, according a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The BCA said the three officers are on administrative leave. Forest Lake police officers Jonathan Glader and Matthew Smith have been in law enforcement for 16 and 17 years, respectively.

Deputy Greg Reiter of the Washington County Sheriff's Office also is on leave. He has been in law enforcement for 26 years, according to the release.

The altercation began when Erickson arrived at the home of a person who had an active order for protection against him, according to a statement Sunday from the Forest Lake Police Department. The victim told police about 1:30 p.m. Sunday that Erickson was armed and was making threats.

Police said Erickson fled in his vehicle. Officers decided to pursue becauseof the order for protection and reports that he was armed, police said.

After a brief chase, police stopped his vehicle with a squad car in the 7000 block of North Shore Trail.

"The male presented a threat to officers and shots were fired," Forest Lake police said in the statement.

The BCA said Wednesday that portions of the incident were captured on body-worn cameras and squad cameras.