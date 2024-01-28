Police in South St. Paul are investigating an apparent hit-and-run Saturday evening.
South St. Paul police officers arrived at Concord Street, south of Richmond Street, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in response to a call and found a man lying in the street, "suffering from significant injuries consistent with being struck [by] a motor vehicle, which was no longer on scene," according to a press release.
The victim was taken to a hospital and police were not aware of his condition as of Saturday night.
Police are seeking any information on the incident.
